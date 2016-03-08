Inter Milan target French keeper as Handanovic replacement
07 September at 11:30According to the very latest reports from Sport Mediaset, Inter Milan’s search for a goalkeeper to help them build for the future, with Samir Handanovic at 34-years-old, has led them to Paris Saint-Germain and French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola; the 25-year-old who made his debut for the French national team last night against Germany in the new UEFA Nations League.
Areola kept a clean sheet on his France debut and this will only better plead his case to potentially interested suitors. Areola’s contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2019 and, therefore, could be available on a cut-price in January or for free, if Inter are willing to wait that long. It is thought that Areola is not all that keen on renewing at Paris Saint-Germain, especially with the presence of Buffon and PSG’s seemingly endless cash supplies to sign new players.
