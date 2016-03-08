Inter Milan target set for Barcelona medical tomorrow
05 August at 20:00It seemed as though Inter Milan and Arturo Vidal were on the verge of a marriage; yet Barcelona repeated their own antics in bringing Malcom to the club and snatched the Chilean from the jaws of the Serie A club.
Barcelona have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for Vidal and have also reached an agreement with the player in terms of wage. Tomorrow, the medical visits have been arranged, for the morning.
Vidal arrived in the Catalan city today and, after his medical in the morning, will be formally presented at the Camp Nou at around lunchtime.
Inter Milan, meanwhile, keep up their search for a replacement. The idea of Luka Modric was suggested by Sky Sport earlier this week, whilst Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was named as a possible target today by the Italian media.
For now, Vidal will become a Barcelona player and Inter Milan must keep up their search as the transfer window edges towards closing.
