Inter, Milan target: 'We are useless, I've had enough'
07 April at 09:55Marseille star Florian Thauvin has criticized his club after poor performances, saying that he has had enough.
The 26-year-old Frenchman has been a target for multiple clubs including Bayern Munich and the both Milan clubs. This season, he has appeared 28 times in the league, scoring 13 times and assisting six times.
After Marseille's 2-0 loss to Bordeaux, Thauvin was talking to the press and he bashed his current club.
He said: "I'm tired, I say bad things, but this year we were really small. Every year is always the same story, now I have enough.
"The race the Champions League placements are over for us, but even if we went there you know what the point is that we are useless."
Thauvin has reignited his career at Marseille, after failed spells at Newcastle United in the Premier League. The right-winger could be expected to leave the club at the end of the season.
