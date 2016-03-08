Inter Milan – the 3 full-backs that could fill the void left by Cancelo

For the 2nd half of the 17/18 season, Inter Milan had signed Valencia CF defender Joao Cancelo on loan. The right-back shone in his spell at the San Siro and Inter Milan will be disappointed that they failed to pick up the defender on a permanent basis.



Cancelo has moved to Inter Milan’s rivals Juventus, for a fee believed to be around €40 million – making him Juve’s second most expensive defensive signing of all time.



Inter Milan will look for a potential full-back to bring in and several names spring to mind – from what has been mentioned in the press recently.



1-Matteo Darmian



Matteo Darmian, of Manchester United, has been linked with moves to both Inter Milan and Juventus. Manchester United want €20m yet Inter are only prepared to offer a maximum of €13m.



2-Aleix Vidal



Another potential full-back that Inter could bring in is Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal. However, after breakdowns in the talks for Rafinha, Barca and Inter are not on particularly great terms.



3-Davide Zappacosta



The final name on Inter Milan’s shopping list for full-backs is Chelsea’s Italian right-back Davide Zappacosta. Zappacosta hasn’t had the chance to settle in West London and is interested in a return to Italy.



