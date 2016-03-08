Inter Milan, the two incoming players that will be Conte’s leaders
24 June at 18:00
Antonio Conte’s new Inter is taking shape. The manager will rely on his tried and tested 3-5-2 formation next season, and according to the Gazzetta dello Sport is expecting two incoming players to become leaders in the dressing room, and his generals on the pitch.
Conte is expected to hand the captaincy to Handanovic, who he sees as a key figure in the dressing room, but will expect support for the Slovenian from Diego Godin and Edin Dzeko. Both players have European experience far exceeding anything currently in the Inter squad, and have been key figures in their previous clubs, Atletico Madrid and Roma respectively. Both players have a wealth of experience at the top level and will be key factors, should their expected transfers be confirmed, in transporting this Inter squad into a team in the image of manager Antonio Conte. With 189 European games between their experience in that aspect of the game can play a key part in Inter’s Champions League campaign, an area of the game that manager Conte is yet to master following failed European campaigns with Juventus and Chelsea.
Go to comments