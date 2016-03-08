Inter Milan to challenge Juventus for wantaway Real Madrid star

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport's front page this morning, Inter Milan have, in the past 12 hours, made an enquiry into the availability of Real Madrid star Isco.Isco has been in a tense place at Real Madrid ever since Santiago Solari took over as manager from the Real Madrid Castilla side. Isco and Solari have fallen out and the Spaniard has had little game-time under the new boss.Juventus, Arsenal and Bayern Munich had already been named as possible destinations for the gifted Spaniard, as well as Liverpool. However, now Inter Milan appear interested, with new Inter CEO Marotta wanting to beat his old club Juventus to the signing.It is likely that any move for Isco will take place in the summer, Inter Milan maintaining that January would be quiet and the real transfers would come in the following summer. Regardless, Isco is on the Nerazzurri radar and the club will want to bring in such a talented player to help their aims to dethrone Juventus from the top of the Italian championship.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.