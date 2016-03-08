Inter Milan to consider further action against Icardi after Europa League tie

13 February at 23:00
Inter Milan have dominated the headlines on a day of Champions League football; despite no longer being in the tournament and instead are facing Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League tomorrow evening.

News broke earlier that Mauro Icardi was not to remain as club captain; Samir Handanovic taking the armband ahead of the match tomorrow. Mauro Icardi was also not included in the squad; after he reportedly refused to come to the tie, despite being selected by head coach Luciano Spalletti.

According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Inter Milan will decide, upon their return from Austria, whether they are to take further action against Icardi. Sky suggest that Icardi could be dropped for the game against his former club Sampdoria at the weekend - but it will be decided upon the club's return to 
@snhw_

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.