Inter Milan to consider further action against Icardi after Europa League tie

Inter Milan have dominated the headlines on a day of Champions League football; despite no longer being in the tournament and instead are facing Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League tomorrow evening.



News broke earlier that Mauro Icardi was not to remain as club captain; Samir Handanovic taking the armband ahead of the match tomorrow. Mauro Icardi was also not included in the squad; after he reportedly refused to come to the tie, despite being selected by head coach Luciano Spalletti.



According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Inter Milan will decide, upon their return from Austria, whether they are to take further action against Icardi. Sky suggest that Icardi could be dropped for the game against his former club Sampdoria at the weekend - but it will be decided upon the club's return to

