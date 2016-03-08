Inter are expected to complete the pruchase of Matteo Politano, in fact according to the Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri will pay €20 million to Sassuolo to buy the Italian winger outright.

Politano, who began his career with Roma, is currently on a season-long loan from Sassuolo, and has made 41 appearances for Inter this season, mainly from the right wing, scoring 5 times along the way. He has been capped by the Azzurri 3 times, and scored his first goal for Italy in November last year against the United States.

With Ivan Perisic widely expected to be leaving Inter in the summer, the club are actively searching for wingers to help fill the void that he will leave behind, and have recently been linked to Nicholas Pepe of Lille, along with Stevan Bergwijn of PSV. Signing Politano permanently will at least make their job in the upcoming transfer window easier as it means they will only have one wing to fill in the summer.