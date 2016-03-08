Inter Milan to try for Villarreal forward
15 June at 23:15Inter Milan are preparing for their return to the UEFA Champions League and look to bolster their squad’s strength; whilst offloading all of the deadweight.
CalcioMercato.com have learned that Inter are now testing the waters around Villarreal’s 26-year-old Italian forward Nicola Sansone. After signing for Villarreal for €13m in 2016, Sansone is thought to be interested in a return to Italy.
This news comes after reports that negotiations with Bordeaux for Brazilian winger Malcolm are slowing and consequently Inter are hunting for another option.
