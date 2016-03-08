Inter Milan try for summer agreement for Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul

According to what has been reported by Sportitalia, Inter Milan could have to fork out around €30–€35m for Udinese's Argentine winger Rodrigo de Paul. De Paul has been the Udine sides stand-out performer this season and will likely be fully responsible if the team manage to avoid relegation to Serie B.However, if the side do escape relegation, they will still likely lose their star man - with Inter very serious about signing him in the summer. Udinese are not prepared to sell him midway through the season but will be ready to part ways with him in the summer - when he will likely make his way to Milan.This season, de Paul has scored 6 and assisted 3 in 19 Serie A games for the club; with the club scoring just 17 goals and therefore the Argentine directly contributing to over half. Constantly giving his all, de Paul will have earned a big move when he does switch clubs and also, hopefully, will be able to keep Udinese in Serie A before leaving.

