Inter, Milinkovic-Savic deal gets complicated

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s pursuit of league rivals Lazio’s highly-rated midiflder Sergej Milinković-Savić is getting complicated.The 24-year-old is one of the hottest property in the Serie A and has been attracting interest from the likes of Inter, Juventus in Italy and Manchester United in England.As per a report published in Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com , the Milan-based club have now given up hopes of acquiring Milinković-Savić’s services in the near future.The report stated that the primary reason is that the player is close to agreeing a new deal with his current club whereas Inter does not have the bank guarantees which they would need in order to make another big-money move.Milinković-Savić has been with the Biancocelesti since 2015 after making a move from the Belgian club K.R.C. Genk.Since then, he has represented Lazio in 132 league matches where he has scored 23 goals as well.