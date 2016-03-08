Inter, Miranda: 'My position in the team has been questioned' and more on Brazil

Inter and Brazil defender Joao Miranda spoke to Tre3uno3 after Brazil’s 2-0 victory against Costa Rica: "My position in the team has been questioned, but I think only of playing well".



On the World Cup: "The level of the tournament is very high, the big teams are having difficulties, whoever is here is deserving and because they have prepared very well. we know our difficulties but this victory strengthens us.”



A future complicated by De Vrij’s arrival - Stefan de Vrij's arrival and the exceptional play of Milan Skriniar the last season are likely to reduce the space for Miranda. According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com, Inter is still working to extend the contract of the Brazilian, expiring in 2019, for a further season.

