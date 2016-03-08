Inter, Miranda reveals which Brazilian club he could join
04 October at 19:05Inter Milan defender Miranda’s contract expires in June and the 34-year-old Brazilian could be set to return to Brazil. Inter have been reportedly attempting to renew Miranda’s contract but, as of yet, there is no confirmation or real progress towards the deal’s completion.
After Inter’s comeback victory against PSV Eindhoven yesterday evening in the Champions League, Miranda spoke to Esporte about his future and which club he could join if he leaves Inter:
“Sometimes I follow the Brazilian championship, I am very happy that Sao Paolo is fighting for the title because I have a lot of friends there, I hope they can win, they are working hard.
“If I had to go back to Brazil, Sao Paulo will always be my first choice.”
For now, Miranda remains on the books at Inter but, come the summer, if a deal is not agreed; his future could be tied to Brazil and Sao Paulo.
