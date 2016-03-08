Inter, Miranda: "We want to beat Barcelona..."

Inter Milan beat their rivals AC Milan in the Milano derby thanks to a last minute Mauro Icardi goal (1-0 full time score) as the nerazzurri head into their Uefa Champions league game against FC Barcelona on a high. They will be playing against Ernesto Valverde's team tomorrow at the Camp Nou as the Blaugrana will have to do without their superstar Lionel Messi. Here is what Joao Miranda had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press in his pre-game conference (via Calciomercato.com):



" No Messi? Well we know that Barcelona aren't just Lionel Messi. They have so many great players so we will have to be very careful. Even so, we believe to have the right quality to put in a solid performance. Suarez? He is a great player, he is so fast. He will be a big challenge for us but we are up for it. We are happy to be facing a huge team like Barcelona and we won't be spectators. We certainly want to beat Barcelona and we will give it our all. Group? Yes we know that it is a difficult group which is why we want to do well tomorrow...".



