Inter monitor Borussia Dortmund right-back

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly on the trail for Borussia Dortmund right-back Jeremy Toljan, who is intent on leaving the German club.Toljan joined Dortmund from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2017 but has failed to break into the first team since then. He has appeared only 18 times in the Bundesliga for the German side.German outlet fussballtransfers say that Inter Milan are monitoring the German, along with Real Betis as the nerazzurri are in need of a right-back, after they missed out on permanently signing Joao Cancelo this past summer.