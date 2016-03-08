Serie A giants Inter are reportedly monitoring the situation of Bayer Leverkusen defender Benjamin Heinrichs.The 21-year-old Heinrichs has been dubbed as one of the future stars of German football, with the full-back having come leaps and bounds at Leverkusen over the last two seasons. He appeared in 23 Bundesliga games last season.Heinrichs is being monitored by Inter, who see the German as a replacement for Joao Cancelo and as a second choice for Danilo D'Ambrosio.The full-back has a release clause of 35 million euros, with his contract expiriing in the summer of 2022.