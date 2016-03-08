Inter monitoring Lucas Martinez of River Plate

Wwe can definitely expect to see plenty of names linked to Inter this coming January mercato.

The priorities are obviously Arturo Vidal of Barcelona De Paul of Udinese, Kulusevski of Parma and a striker who of late has been said to be Giroud from Chelsea.



The name of Lucas Martinez Quarta emerges from Argentina. Born in1996, he is under contract with River Plate until June 2021 and has a 22 million euro release clause.



According to TyC Sports, the boy convinced Vice President Javier Zanetti, who saw him at work at the Copa Libertadores final lost last Saturday in Lima against Gabigol's Flamengo.



His agent Gonzalo Goni commented:

"Lucas has a community passport and the River has to sell, for him there is the possibility of moving to Europe as early as January".

Anthony Privetera