Inter, Moratti: "Inter have both quality and character necessary for title race"
21 October at 18:30Former Inter president Massimo Moratti spoke to Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset via Calciomercato.com today, discussing both potential Inter target Zlatan Ibrahimovic and coach Antonio Conte.
"It may be that I would have done something crazy, but there is a balance to keep and respect the players who are there. In these cases, you have to consider all these situations.”
The 74-year-old Italian businessman, who sold a controlling stack in Inter to Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir in 2013, was positive about the appointment of former Juventus and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte.
"His way of being and working hasn’t surprised me. You knew he has depth, he's serious as a coach, he thinks about Inter in their entirety, seriously. He's working very well. It's a job that you can already witness with your own eyes, as shown by the eight wins in nine games that the Nerazzurri have won, now only a point behind Juve. I think Inter will fight until the end to do well. Of course, Juventus have also shown in terms of class players that they have better opportunities and then comes from a series of championships won and they have a different spirit but Inter are proving to have both the quality and character necessary to fight for the championship.”
Inter, under the guidance of Conte, are currently second in the league table after eight games, only dropping points in a 2-1 defeat to Juventus before the international break.
