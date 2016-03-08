Moratti makes Milan derby prediction
11 October at 13:45Inter Milan have started to recover from a shaky start to the 2018/19 season, with Mauro Icardi returning to form and scoring plenty of goals for the Nerazzurri once again. Speaking to Sky Sport, former Inter president Massimo Moratti reflected on the start to the season and spoke on two of Inter’s summer signings:
“At the beginning I saw a negative sign and it was not clear as to how long it could last but the team reacted with character and play. The return to the goals of Icardi is very important, he is a great finisher.
“Milan are doing well, Inter have also shown in the Champions League to be strong and play a good game, I see interesting things, I imagine a nice derby.
“I like Lautaro Martinez, I have the impression that he creates spaces, has a smart face and gives the idea of one that creates problems for opponents. I also like Asamoah, he has great experience and can give us a big hand.”
