Inter, Moratti: 'Lautaro Martinez still has even more potential to improve'
03 December at 18:30Former Inter president Massimo Moratti discussed the Nerazzurri’s season so far and their star striker Lautaro Martinez in an interview with Italian media outlet TeleRadioStereo via Calciomercato.com today.
"Inter in the lead? It's beautiful and I think Inter are leading with all the credit they can, they're playing with great confidence, they're a hard-working team that give us great hopes of consistency.”
Moratti then touched on Inter’s 22-year-old Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, who has scored 13 goals across all competitions so far this season.
“At this moment he is formidable and gives the impression of being a growing player. Last year he had a league campaign like this, we knew he had great potential, but no one expected him to explode in this way and he shows that he still has great potential. I agree with your listeners about him.”
The Nerazzurri are currently top of the league table after 14 games, winning 12 of their opening league games. They are one point ahead of rivals and reigning champions Juventus, who handed the Milanese club their only loss of the season so far.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments