Inter, Moratti: ‘Mourinho the perfect coach; on Barcelona…’
24 October at 16:30Inter Milan face off against Barcleona in the Champions League this evening, in what is expected to be a tight game. Barca are without Lionel Messi and Inter will look to take advantage of this and come away with the three points. Speaking at the Univero festival in Verona, former Inter president Massimo Moratti spoke on the Milan derby and the game with Barca:
ON THE DERBY: “The ending was splendid, it was a great success. I'm very happy.”
ON BARCELONA: “The absence of Messi approaches the two teams, adds balance to the match, it will be a tough race, but we will play it better with Barcelona, it is not said that Inter will not come out well.”
ON SCUDETTO: “The Scudetto? It is difficult to think that we can reach this goal. Looking at Juventus seems difficult, you never know, but for now it is so, in the meantime, we try to do positive things and advance in the Champions League, and do not underestimate the Italian Cup, a competition I hold dear.”
ON MOURINHO: “José Mourinho was the coach I have always looked for and wanted for Inter, the Herrera of my youth. I changed so many technicians because when you are in a square like ours and you lose three games you have to find solutions. All those I've had are great people, I have a wonderful memory of them. Roberto Mancini made a change, he did an excellent job. Then, in fact, here is Mourinho.”
