Inter, Moratti: 'Spalletti crisis, but AC Milan aren't Real Madrid'

"The derby must be dealt with serenely, taking into account that Milan aren't Real Madrid. I find it hard to get in the minds of managers, it's very difficult. Spalletti is in a moment of crisis, but we must have patience.

"Icardi? It all started in a bad way and now, it's difficult to fix it. It depends on the people. I would urge the players to use the necessary professionalism and set aside all the reasons why the team has split in half. Inter is more important, in this sense," he concluded.

The derby will be played on Sunday evening, and Icardi certainly won't feature for the Nerazzurri, In other words, it will be a fight between the two goalscorers, Martinez and Piatek.