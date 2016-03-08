Inter, Moses has arrived in Milan: medical visits in the morning
21 January at 11:40Victor Moses and Inter are a couple it would seem, according to calciomercato. First the return from the loan to Fenerbahce, then the words of Frank Lampard who admitted the existence of a negotiation, finally the arrival already in the late evening in Milan and the medical visits scheduled for Tuesday.
The Nigerian owned by the Blues will be the next acquisition of the Nerazzurri club. The green light has arrived from the London club for the visits, scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The deal is a simple one. A Loan with right of redemption for the now ex Fenerbahce, who could not wait to return to work with Antonio Conte, the coach who valued him most of all, making him a fundamental pawn of his Chelsea champions of England. After Skipping Spinazzola, Inter are now waiting for Moses. Expected Tuesday for medical visits.
Moses will join new signing from Manchester United, Ashley Young, to Inter the two new, temporary for now signing in the fullback position for the nerrazzurri.
Anthony Privetera
