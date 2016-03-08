"Inter must hold on to Spalletti; he is doing a great job" - Cassano
15 April at 15:00Former Inter Milan player and all-round Italian journeyman Antonio Cassano has given an interview on the Tiki Taka show in which he gave his endorsement for Luciano Spalletti to remain as head coach of Inter.
Speaking about the under-fire boss who has been linked with a departure from the club in the summer, Cassano said:
"In my opinion Inter is right to continue on this road, holding on to Spalletti, because he is doing a great job. They are the third strongest team in the league after Juventus and Napoli: he cannot do more than that. Saturday night's match against Roma will be decisive: if he does not lose for me it is done."
Inter will want to cement their third place position, which they looked in real danger of losing after the Mauro Icardi crisis and the club's poor streak of form on the pitch over the past couple of months or so, until the Nerazzurri got themselves back on track in recent weeks.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments