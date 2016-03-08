On the other hand, there is no gap between Inter and Nainggolan: the meeting between Ausilio and the footballer's agent has brought the desired results and soon the Nerazzurri will start their first contacts with Roma.

In fact, the San Siro side have set their sights on two big stars; Nainggolan and Dembele. The interest in the latter is indeed real, the relationship with Tottenham is excellent and Ausilio even met with the English side and the player's entourage to discuss a possible transfer. However, as of today, there's a lot of distance between both parties and a deal remains difficult. This could lead to the Nerazzurri once again looking at Sampdoria's Torreira, who is destined to leave the club this summer.