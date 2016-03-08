Inter: Nainggolan confirms Spalletti exit

Inter star Radja Nainggolan has spoken with Sportmediaset after Inter's 2-1 win over Empoli: "A goal worth €60 million? I can ask for a pay-rise", the Belgian said joking. "I did my job, Vecino was excellent and I was lucky to receive the ball in that position. I am sorry for Spalletti he wanted me here, he is a big manager and he brought Inter back in the Champions League. He deserves the praise. I hope he will continue to do what he likes".



Inter will announce the appointment of Antonio Conte in the coming days.

