Inter, Nainggolan: "Conte told me in person I wasn't needed, I quietly said okay"
23 October at 17:00Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan spoke to Italian media outlet DAZN via Calciomercato.com last weekend, discussing how his time with Inter ended.
"Yes, I would have liked to be coached by Antonio Conte. Even if a month is not enough to judge, I saw his determination and his ideas. He’s very clear and direct, when something wasn't right, he would tell me right away. One day he called me aside and told me that he was 'sick' for me and that he wanted me at Chelsea, but the Nerazzurri management made a decision that he shared. He told me in person and that's why I appreciate it, I was quiet, and I said 'okay' without any problem.”
Nainggolan is currently on loan with Cagliari until the end of the season, but it seems likely that the 31-year-old Belgian midfielder will remain there following the end of his loan spell, with Inter not considering him important to the project. He previously played for Cagliari for four seasons before moving to Roma in 2014.
Apollo Heyes
