Inter, Nainggolan: new diet and fewer cigarettes for Nainggolan

Inter star Radja Nainggolan will return to action next week-end when Inter take on Lazio. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Radja was worried because he's never had so many injuries in his career and he decided to change his lifestyle. The former Roma star is on a diet and he will be smoking fewer cigarettes. A cook prepares a meal for him every day after the training so that he can eat healthy food at home.



Meantime, Inter will probably have their pre-season training at Lugano, in Switzerland, next summer before the International Championship Cup that will be played in Asia.

