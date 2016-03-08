Inter, Nainggolan on the 'only thing' he can say to Spalletti

31 May at 19:45
Inter Milan have today confirmed the arrival of new head coach Antonio Conte after announcing Luciano Spalletti's departure just yesterday. Plenty of Inter players past and present have taken the time to thank Spalletti for all he has done at the club, including Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who said:

"I can only say thank you ... good luck for everything!"

Spalletti was a part of the Inter management team who decided to sign Nainggolan from Roma last season; the Giallorossi receiving cash and Nicolo Zaniolo in return, a deal which seems to have benefitted Roma rather than the Nerazzurri.

