Inter, Nainggolan’s future hangs in the balance
06 June at 13:30The future of Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan continues to hang in the balance. The Belgian was specifically targeted by former Inter manager Luciano Spalletti last summer, after the pair worked together to great affect at Roma previously. But now with Antonio Conte taking over the Inter bench, Nainggolan’s starting spot is said to be at risk. Conte is well known for demanding great respect and effort from his players, both in training and on the pitch, and some have speculated whether Nainggolan suits the Italians work ethic.
The Gazzetta dello Sport this morning have claimed that the club are evaluating their options regarding the midfielder and have not ruled out selling him. He has previously had links to China, and a fee of €29.4 million is mentioned as being enough to force Inter’s hand.
