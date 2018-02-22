Florian Thauvin has admitted that he’d like to play in Spain one day,

The Marseille midfielder has done brilliantly this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions and making 18 assists as OM are poised to face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final.

Rudi Garcia’s side are underdogs, but played an exciting string of games in order to reach the Lyon final, beating RB Leipzig thanks to a superb second-leg comeback and needing an extra-time Rolando header to despatch Red Bull Salzburg.

Despite being chased by the likes of Napoli and Inter - who are both willing to spend more than €50 million for him - the 25-year-old says that he is happy in Marseille.

“Spain would be a dream and I like Germany, it would suit my style of play,” he told Telefoot.

“But I don’t wonder about my future. I had a decision to make in the past [joining Newcastle] and it didn’t go well. In future I will take a lot of time to think it over but I’m very happy here, I’m in no rush to leave.”