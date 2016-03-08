Inter, Napoli: The truth on the potential Llorente-Politano swap

Inter closes 2019 as leaders and looks to the market with clear intentions on who they need to bring in. With a title challenge against a stacked Juventus looming, Inter will need to bolster a few areas.



The midfield ofcourse is the main focus, for the future (Kulusevski) and possibly looking to add the experience of either Nemanja Matic or Arturo Vidal (via calciomercato).



Marotta and Ausilio are always active and so an idea of exchanging loans with Napoli has made its way . For weeks there has been knowledge that Matteo Politano does not suit Antonio Conte's ideas, and with Gattuso no longer operating with a centre forward mechanism at Napoli, a swap with the former Spurs striker may be on the cards.



The operation has not yet entered the heart of the matter but the initial contacts have started, the companies have dealt with the discussion and now we have to understand the aspect that concerns the two players.



Politano is out, Fiorentina remains in the front row while Genoa has understood that taking him is simply impossible, this is why Napoli has entered with the option of an exchange of loans.



The same of course applies to Llorente in the Nerazzurri, a player who has before worked under Conte and a potential alternative to Lukaku for physical and technical characteristics.



In short, the idea is simply a tease for January should both clubs look to add a last bit of desperate spark to the dressing room.



For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera