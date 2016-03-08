Inter negotiate with Barcelona for Rakitic while Mario looks set for Porto
10 May at 10:15Inter continue to plan for a major revamp this summer, despite already landing Uruguayan centre-back Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid. The future of Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is still far from clear, but it is in the centre of midfield that they are focussing their attentions. Their two main targets are Italy international Nicolo Barella of Cagliari, and Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona, for who, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club have set an asking price of €50m.
To make space in the squad, the Nerazzuri are looking to offload Portuguese central midfielder, Joao Mario. A Bola claim today that Porto are interested in Joao Mario, and are looking to tempt Inter into releasing him by offering a loan with the right to redemption. Joao Mario has been little more than a bit part player this season, starting just 12 Serie A games, and both he and Inter seem willing to part ways in the summer.
