Inter, negotiations for Danilo: from the player's yes to Man City's demands

According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, the negotiations between the parties are in full swing, and the Nerazzurri already have the 'yes' of Danilo himself. His contract expires in 2022, but as a result of little playing time, he's considering a new adventure.



The Etihad side bought the player for €30m from Real Madrid in 2017, and it is believed that they would want around €20m for the player this summer.

In fact, the full-back has already expressed his willingness to lower his salary in order to join Inter, as he currently earns €4.5m in England. As reaching an agreement with the player doesn't seem to be a problem, Inter will now have to negotiate with Man City over the transfer fee.