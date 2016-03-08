Inter, negotiations for Danilo: from the player's yes to Man City's demands
30 April at 12:00Inter are serious about Danilo. The Brazilian has been identified by the Nerazzurri managed as the perfect man to strengthen the wide areas in defence ahead of next season.
According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, the negotiations between the parties are in full swing, and the Nerazzurri already have the 'yes' of Danilo himself. His contract expires in 2022, but as a result of little playing time, he's considering a new adventure.
In fact, the full-back has already expressed his willingness to lower his salary in order to join Inter, as he currently earns €4.5m in England. As reaching an agreement with the player doesn't seem to be a problem, Inter will now have to negotiate with Man City over the transfer fee.
The Etihad side bought the player for €30m from Real Madrid in 2017, and it is believed that they would want around €20m for the player this summer.
