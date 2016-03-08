Inter, negotiations for Danilo: from the player's yes to Man City's demands



The Etihad side bought the player for €30m from Real Madrid in 2017, and it is believed that they would want around €20m for the player this summer.

In fact, the full-back has already expressed his willingness to lower his salary in order to join Inter, as he currently earns €4.5m in England. As reaching an agreement with the player doesn't seem to be a problem, Inter will now have to negotiate with Man City over the transfer fee.