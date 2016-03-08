Inter, negotiations ongoing for Manchester United midfielder Chong
21 January at 16:40Inter are pushing for a move for outgoing Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong, according to a report from Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri appreciate the qualities of the 20-year-old Dutch midfielder, whose contract expires with the Red Devils in June. The Milanese club have been in constant contact with the player’s agent, hoping to reach an agreement with him before rivals Juventus can provide solid competition. Chong is considered a low-cost future investment.
Chong has struggled for first team minutes under coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season, only making seven first team appearances across all competitions. In that time, he has failed to score a goal or provide an assist for the Red Devils. With the Under-23 squad, however, Chong has scored seven goals and provided five assists in nine appearances, showing his strong potential. Chong is a product of the Red Devils’ youth setup.
Apollo Heyes
