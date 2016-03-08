Inter, negotiations underway to extend Handanovic contract
01 November at 18:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are currently negotiating a contract extension with goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.
The 35-year-old’s current deal with the Milan-based outfit is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and it was reported earlier that the club’s representatives were searching for a a possible replacement as well.
However, as per the latest development, it is believed that the Nerazzurri leadership is already discussing with the player’s camp about extending the contract till the summer of 2022.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments