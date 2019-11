Inter, negotiations underway to extend Handanovic contract

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are currently negotiating a contract extension with goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.The 35-year-old’s current deal with the Milan-based outfit is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and it was reported earlier that the club’s representatives were searching for a a possible replacement as well.However, as per the latest development , it is believed that the Nerazzurri leadership is already discussing with the player’s camp about extending the contract till the summer of 2022.