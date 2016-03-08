Inter new boy Valentino Lazaro could miss whole Asian tour

19 July at 19:30
Inter new boy Valentino Lazaro could miss all of his sides Asain tour due to injury.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lorenzo could be side-lined for the whole tour due to due to the muscle injury he suffered yesterday.
 
The news will be a disappointment to new coach Antonio Conte who will be hoping to test out his players as they get used to his 3-5-2 formation.
 
Conte earlier expressed his frustration that the club had failed to secure any of his preferred stickers, namely Lukaku, and reiterated the point that there is no place of Icardi or Nainggoaln.
 

