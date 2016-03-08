Inter: new meetings for Dzeko and Barella today
08 July at 10:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are chasing a dream of making double signing of AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella.
Since the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte, the Milan-based club have been active in the market as they are trying to make some important signings.
Therefore, the Nerazzurri have identified Dzeko and Berella as their primary targets to bolster the squad for the 2019-20 season.
As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta is likely to meet the president of Cagliari Tommaso Giulini and to the CEO of Roma Guido Fienga on Monday for the potential singing of the players.
It is believed that both players are eager to come to San Siro but deals between the clubs is yet to be agreed.
Inter is looking to add few young players in the deal in order to reduce the fee they will have to pay for both players.
