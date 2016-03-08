Inter, new obstacle emerges in Vidal pursuit

In addition to Barcelona's request for the player, a new obstacle has emerged for the Nerazzuri. According to Mundo Deportivo, the departure of Carles Alena - who is closing in on a move to Real Betis - could block Vidal's move to Inter in January.

Looking for some reinforcements in January, following a strong start to the season, it's no secret that Antonio Conte would like to bring Barcelona's Arturo Vidal to Inter. However, the pursuit of the Chilean is proving to be very difficult.