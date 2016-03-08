Inter news: Curva Nord risks new ban after Napoli chants

Following the clash with Napoli in December, during which the Curva Nord chanted racist abuse towards Napoli's Koulibaly, the San Siro was closed for a few games as punishment.

Against Bologna, when the crowd returned, racist chants were once again present, this time towards Bologna's Mbaye. Luckily, the Curva was silenced by the rest of the stadium, which is why it didn't result in yet another ban.

As reported by Corriere Della Sera , however, the Curva Nord now risks another ban, as they repeatedly sang chants against Napoli during last night's game against Empoli.

