Inter news: de Vrij in the stands during Netherlands-Belarus

21 March at 22:55
​Initial reports suggested that the Inter defender would have to sit on the bench during the Netherlands' clash with Beluras, but no: Stefan de Vrij ended up in the stands.
 
In fact, this was not a technical choice of the manager, but rather because of a small injury sustained just before the match. The defender's condition will be evaluated in the next few hours, but the injury is believed to be minor. For Inter fans, a nervous interval awaits ahead of the official results.
 

