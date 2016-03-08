Inter news: double injury blow ahed of Tottenham clash
13 September at 12:55Lautaro Martinez and Sime Vrsaljko are not likely to be eligible to play Inter’s home clash against Tottenham on Tuesday, Il Corriere dello Sport (via FCInter1908.it) reports. Both players will undergo medical tests today and while the Argentinean striker will surely miss games against Parma and Spurs, Vrsaljko, a Croatia World Cup finalist, will know more about his knee injury in the coming hours.
Il Corriere dello Sport, however, claims Inter medical staff is ‘worried’ by the conditions of Vrsaljko’s need and today’s tests will be useful to know how much time the former Atletico Madrid star will spend on the sidelines.
Mauro Icardi will also undergo medical tests today with the Argentine striker that doesn’t want to skip the upcoming game against Parma having already missed the last Serie A match against Bologna.
Both Kwadwo Asamoah and Milan Skriniar could rest ahead of Inter’s home game against Parma with Dalbert and Joao Miranda ready to replace them in the Nerazzurri starting XI.
