Inter news: Florentino Perez provides update on Modric and Real Madrid transfers
11 February at 22:25Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has spoken to France Football about the Merengues summer transfer campaign: "I've already said that and I am going to repeat it: we have the best team in the world and the trophies won during the last seasons prove that. We are not going to spend more money to sign new players".
"I've read so many times that Real Madrid need a striker but the reality is that Benzema is the best in the world. We've signed players that can be very important in the future, like Vinicius and Rodrygo. Modric? Luka is part of Real Madrid's legend, he represent the values of our club".
The Croat had been linked with joining Inter last summer but Florentino blocked his exit and threatened to report the Serie A giants. Modric won the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA the Best for the first time in his career in December and January, his contract with Real expires in 2020.
