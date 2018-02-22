Ramires could be heading to Italy,

Speaking to FC Inter 1908, Luis Carlini claimed that the former Chelsea player would be interested to move to Italy.

His club, Jiangsu Suning, is owned by the same family (the Zhangs) who bought Inter in the summer of 2016.

“At the moment I haven’t heard anything,” Carlini said, “the two clubs will probably talk about it, but it’s too early to talk about it. He’d like to come to Italy, however…”

Ramires, who is 31, joined the Chinese Super League club in 2016, and has since scored 11 league goals, adding five assists.

The former Benfica player had revealed back in the Spring that he would like to return to Chelsea someday, where he played from 2010 to 2016, winning a Champions League medal.

“Everybody knows Inter are a big club and that I want to return to Europe,” the Brazilian international said, “Now I want to help Jiangsu to have a great campaign, I have nothing else in my mind.”

“I will always be in love with Chelsea. I want to play for the club one more time before the end of my career. I know the doors of Stamford Bridge will always be open for me to return and it would be great to wear that shirt again.”