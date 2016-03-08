Inter news - Hector Herrera wants to join Nerazzurri

According to Sportitalia, Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera is waiting on an offer from Inter. Herrera’s contract with Porto is due to expire in August, and his name linked with a number of high profile clubs in recent weeks. Herrera is expected to gain dual citizenship in the coming months, which would make his transfer even more appealing to Italian clubs, as it would mean that he would not take up one of the coveted non-EU spots in the squad.



As he is due to be a free agent in the summer, Herrera has received a lot of interest from around Europe, and from Italy in particular, with Milan, Roma and Inter all watching his situation develop with interest. However he has only received one concrete offer, from Atletico Madrid, but reports suggest that he is holding out for a move to Italy, and Sportitalia claim that his first choice of destinations would be with the Nerazzurri.

@EddieSwain_