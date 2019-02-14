Inter news: Icardi breaks the silence with Valentine’s Day picture

For the first time since the incident, Mauro Icardi has spoken, although he didn't mention the matter at all. On his Instagram, he published a photo of himself and his wife/agent, Wanda Nara. Casually, he wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day".



Yesterday, Inter revealed that Mauro Icardi had officially lost his role as the captain of the team, which was handed over to Samir Handanovic. In addition to this, the Nerazzurri's manager Luciano Spalletti revealed that the Argentinian striker refused to travel to Vienna for today's Europa League encounter.