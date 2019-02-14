Inter news: Icardi breaks the silence with Valentine’s Day picture

14 February at 19:15
Yesterday, Inter revealed that Mauro Icardi had officially lost his role as the captain of the team, which was handed over to Samir Handanovic. In addition to this, the Nerazzurri's manager Luciano Spalletti revealed that the Argentinian striker refused to travel to Vienna for today's Europa League encounter. 
 
For the first time since the incident, Mauro Icardi has spoken, although he didn't mention the matter at all. On his Instagram, he published a photo of himself and his wife/agent, Wanda Nara. Casually, he wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day". 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Valentines Day @wanda_icardi

Ett inlägg delat av Mauro Icardi - MI9 (@mauroicardi)

