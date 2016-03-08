Inter news: Icardi could require operation; next week crucial

Inter's star striker Mauro Icardi is still struggling with a painful knee, keeping him out of action. Through an official statement on the Nerazzurri's website, tests revealed that nothing has changed since they last did tests on him in the summer.

However, as a result of this, an operation could be on the cards. Icardi is experiencing pain and his return keeps getting delayed, thus an operation to clean his knee might be needed.

With that said, though, it would be a tough decision for the club to take, as his return would then be postponed to next season without a doubt. Next week there will be a new medical check, which could help provide the needed details to make a decision.

Hopefully for Inter, the physical therapy will help improve the situation. If not, then the Argentinian striker will seriously consider an operation to get ready for next season.