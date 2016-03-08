Inter news: Icardi’s message to Luciano Spalletti
15 November at 10:30Mauro Icardi is currently away on international duty with Argentina, before club football resumes and he returns to Inter Milan. Speaking at the withdrawal of the Argentine national side, Icardi sent a message to head coach Luciano Spalletti - discussing his partnership with fellow Inter forward and compatriot Lautaro Martinez, who signed for the Nerazzurri from Racing Club in the summer.
“I and Lautaro are always together, trying to take something from each other in order to create something important.
“I try to do my best, I'm Inter captain and goalscorer but the basis of everything is the team. I am the attacker and try to make goals as well as for the national team, I try to give the best of me - I'm happy to be here and to be part of the new project started in three / four months, we must continue what we have done in previous matches. We are all new, there has been a change. We are young at the beginning of the adventure, we are happy and proud to represent the country. We are doing our best to reach Copa America.”
