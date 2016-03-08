Inter news: Juve and Arsenal target ‘welcomes’ Inter; Vecino back for derby?
18 October at 17:30The international break has ended and club football returns with a bang this weekend, with the Milan derby set to take place on Sunday. Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan will face off against Luciano Spalletti’s Inter side, with the match an indicator of which of the two sides is ready to challenge atop Serie A.
Fans of the Nerazzurri can breathe a sigh of relief over Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino, who returned from international duty with a muscle strain but is ready for the derby, even if he may start on the bench with Galiardini remaining ahead in the pecking order. Regardless, it is good for Inter to have as much help as possible.
The market is starting to heat up for Inter too, with Alessandro Beltrami, the agent of Radja Nainggolan, but more importantly also of Cagliari starlet Nicolo Barella, stating that both Milan and Inter are ‘welcome’ to move for Barella. Juventus and Napoli are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old; with Premier League suitors in Arsenal and Liverpool.
