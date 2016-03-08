Inter news: Lautaro agent reveals Racing Club loan interest
14 November at 18:45Beto Yaque, the agent of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, who signed for the Nerazzurri from Argentine club Racing Club in the summer, has spoken to FCInterNews.it about his client and interest from his former club in re-signing the forward on loan.
“We know there are some stages to go from and Martínez is only 21. But when he came on the pitch he showed he was able to play in an important club and with players as excellent as those of Inter.
“There have been many games where I think he should have come in, but he did not find any minutes, which is a shame because he does not exploit a player with important qualities. Racing has tried [to re-sign him on loan], but it is impossible, Lautaro is in an important company and does not intend to leave.
“On a personal level I think it's normal that Lautaro wants to play more. Like any 21-year-old boy. We all know that he is playing little, maybe less than what he thought. Can Icardi and Lautaro play together? Of course, but it depends on the coach.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments